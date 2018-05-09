Khloe Kardashian Invited On ‘Ellen’ Show To Dish On Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Ellen DeGeneres is hoping Khloe Kardashian will spill the tea about baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on her show. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if the new mom is ready to open up.
Ever since Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal broke, the only place members of Khloe Kardashian‘s family have gone to publicly discuss the drama is Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show. Sister Kim Kardashian, 37, called it “f**ked” up as well as a “sad situation,” and mom Kris Jenner, 62, said it was “very unexpected.” Now the 60-year-old host wants to hear about the betrayal from the horse’s mouth. “Khloe was contacted by Ellen‘s producers to let her know that whenever she is ready to make her post-baby TV debut, they would love to have her. Ellen has been really sweet with all of her family over the years but Khloe is still nervous. Even though Khloe knows Ellen‘s show is a safe place to talk about Tristan, it is still a tough thing for her to endure. She’s just not ready yet,” a source close to the Good American Denim founder tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.