‘Hungover’ Kendall Jenner Flaunts Cleavage & Side Boob With No Bra In Suit After Met Gala

Kendall Jenner went braless when she stepped out in an extremely sexy white suit on the night of May 8 after admitting she was hungover from the 2018 Met Gala the night before. Check out the full pic here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, may have had a little too much fun on the night of the Met Gala on May 7 but that didn’t stop the model from going out again with mom Kris Jenner, 62, on the night of May 8 and she looked incredible while doing so! The stunning Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out of the Bowery Hotel in NYC in a sexy white pantsuit with no bra underneath and orange heels after admitting she was hungover on social media just hours before. “Heavenly hungover,” she captioned a pic that showed the brunette beauty enjoying pancakes outside of her hotel room while wearing a flowing red dress and shades.

Kendall’s hungover look was better than anything we’ve ever seen! Her look for the Met Gala was equally as fabulous as the starlet wore another white pantsuit with an off-the-shoulder top and sheer glove sleeves. As a superstar model, Kendall knows what looks good and she knows how to present herself whether she’s attending a huge event like the Met Ball or a smaller outing like the one she had the night after.

In addition to slaying these past two nights, Kendall strutted her stuff on May 3 when she hung out with Paris Jackson at the Longchamp store opening in a black and maroon gown and snakeskin purse. The reality star has also been showing off some plump lips lately and it’s definitely enhanced her facial features. Although Kendall’s often criticized for her looks due to her constantly being in the public eye, it’s good to see her out there being comfortable in her own skin and looking better than ever. You go, girl!

Kendall’s always been very open about the physical and emotional struggles she deal with on a regular basis. From anxiety to acne, she’s reminded us that she’s just like us! We look forward to continue watching her grow and wear more incredible looks in the future!