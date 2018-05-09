Did Kanye West Walk Out On Kim After Slavery Comments? They Reportedly Had Explosive Fight & He Split

Trouble in paradise? A new report claims Kimye got in a massive fight after Kanye’s controversial slavery comments on TMZ Live, and it ended with him walking out!

How could he be so *heartless*? Kanye West allegedly stormed out on Kim Kardashian West after the two got into an explosive fight following his contentious comments about slavery and Donald Trump on TMZ Live. According to an InTouch insider, Kim was furious after Kanye declared that “when you hear about slavery for 400 years… that sounds like a choice,” and they got into a huge argument. “Kanye was furious that she would even try to silence him,” the outlet’s source claimed. “He stormed off, leaving Kim in tears.” Yikes. “She’s more humiliated than ever. Her sisters and mom, Kris [Jenner], are asking her how much more of this she can take,” the insider alleged. Could this be the end of Kimye?! Well, Ye is currently in Wyoming finishing up his album, while Kim is in NYC, where she attended the Met Gala solo, but the two seem to be on good terms, after Ye took to Twitter to compliment his wife on her super hot look!

The rapper has gone off the wagon in recent weeks, since his return to social media, namely Twitter. However, Kim has played it off like a supportive wife, even blasting the media for claiming Kanye may be struggling with mental health issues. “To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she wrote on Twitter. “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.” However, the makeup and fragrance mogul has not commented on his behavior since his outburst at TMZ on May 1. Kris Jenner, on the other hand, got choked up about the situation while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him for forever,” she said through her emotions. “And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. I think that anything he does– he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready.”

The only comments Kanye had on his bizarre outburst were tweeted following the incident. “the universe has a plan. I knew that TMZ would be awesome,” he wrote. Then, he posted a series of now-deleted tweets where he attempted to “explain himself. “We need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain… to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he wrote. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”