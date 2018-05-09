Joe Alwyn showed up to support Taylor Swift on the opening night of her tour May 8, and she seemed to know exactly where he was in the crowd when she was singing about him. Watch here!

Taylor Swift, 28, had thousands of screaming fans cheering her on when she kicked off her Reputation tour in Glendale, Arizona on May 8, but at one particular moment, she had eyes for only one — her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Naturally, Joe was in attendance to support his girl, and fans who were seated near him say that Taylor pointed him out specifically during one special part of the show. In the song “Gorgeous,” Tay sings about how attractive she found Joe from the moment she laid eyes on him, and while she belted out the track onstage, she pointed right at him in the crowd!

Joe tried to keep a low profile at the concert, but fans definitely noticed him standing in a VIP section, bobbing along and proudly watching Taylor command the stage. At one point, he was caught on camera clapping along excitedly, looking SO proud to be witnessing his girlfriend doing her thing. SO sweet! Taylor and Joe have done a good job at keeping their relationship under the radar since they got together in the fall of 2016, but when she released Reputation last year, the lyrics made it clear that things are very serious and that they’re very much in love.

The Reputation tour setlist features 24 different songs, both from the new album and from past albums. Taylor even throws in all-time favorites like “All Too Well” and “Long Live” as a special ode to her most loyal fans!

TAYLOR POINTING TO JOE DURING GORGEOUS RT IF YOU CRIED 😍😭#reptourglendale pic.twitter.com/YzKwmhZ5bs — Dallas Glendale (@dallas_dante) May 9, 2018

ALSO here I made this gif from a video I took of Joe being proud af of Taylor and clapping as the show closed and this deserves to be seen #reptourglendale #toeforever pic.twitter.com/fivekKFY6f — Dallas Glendale (@dallas_dante) May 9, 2018

The tour will continue with two shows in Santa Clara, California this weekend, and continue through the summer and fall, making stops all over the world. Epic!