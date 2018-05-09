Jennifer Lopez, 48, Wears Tiniest Mini Skirt Ever & Shows Off Amazing Legs

J-Lo continues to prove she is the hottest woman on earth by rocking a short skirt and sheer top on May 9! Click to see her sexy look!

Jennifer Lopez was promoting her show World Of Dance and song “Dinero” doing press in New York City on May 9, and she wore one of her hottest looks ever! She was wearing a super short black ruffled mini skirt and striped skirt. She gave a shoutout to Valentino in the post, and the famous house wrote on their Instagram, “The one and only @jlo stands proud in a perfect black and white #VStripes look from the #ValentinoPreFall18 Collection designed by @pppiccioli.” J-Lo was clearly feeling herself in this look because she posted not one, not two, but three pics of her sexy outfit!

She wore sky-high Christian Louboutin heels to make her legs look even longer! Chris Appleton styled her hair in a bun. Scott Barnes did her natural makeup, and Tom Bachik gave her a flawless manicure. She continues to wear makeup from her own collab Jennifer Lopez X Inglot Cosmetics. In fact, her favorite lipstick, a nude shade called Flor, is actually already sold out! We hope her makeup artist has some back-ups :)

Jennifer just showed off her amazing legs on May 7 at the Met Gala. She wore a bejeweled Balmain dress with a thigh-high slit. She was one of the best dressed stars of the night! Click through the gallery above to see over 75 more pics of Jennifer and her hottest outfits ever!