Javi Marroquin Wanted To Propose To Briana DeJesus Before Split: See Diamond Ring

Before Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus broke up earlier this year…he had plans to propose to her. He even had an engagement ring picked out, and it was featured in the new ‘Teen Mom 2’ extended trailer. Watch here!

Things got serious really fast for Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus last fall, and a new trailer for Teen Mom 2 reveals that they were THIS close to getting engaged after just a few months of dating. While talking to his sister, Javi pulls out a diamond ring, and says, “Briana really loves me and I see that.” His sister seems weary of the major declaration, and lets Javi know, “You’re moving way too quick.” The footage also shows Briana discussing a potential proposal, admitting, “I don’t know,” when asked if she would accept if Javi got down on one knee.

Of course, as we know now, Javi and Briana decided to end things in Jan. 2018, after just three months together. The split resulted in some he said/she said in the media, with him claiming they broke up because Briana wouldn’t move to Delaware for him, and her claiming that things went south after Javi got mad at her for posting plastic surgery procedures on Snapchat. Javi never actually did propose, but Briana admits to RadarOnline that, if he did, she would’ve accepted “if things were a little different” in their relationship. She also adds, “[The ring] was pretty.” You can see it below!

During the season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on May 7, Javi and Briana’s budding relationship caused some drama between him and his ex, Kailyn Lowry. When Kail found out Javi and Briana were taking their kids on vacation together, she was not happy about it.

When Kailyn confronted Javi about the situation, he got equally as pissed and warned her to mind her own business. It seems like the situation is still a source of tension to this day, as Kailyn was tweeting her anger about it while the episode aired. Yikes!