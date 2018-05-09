FKA Twigs Reveals She Had 6 ‘Pretty Huge’ Tumors Removed From Uterus: Did RPatz Support Her?

In a shocking revelation, FKA Twigs confessed that she secretly underwent surgery to remove six fibroid tumors from her uterus, and that Robert Pattison’s ex once thought she would never ‘feel the same again.’

“I am a very private person as [you] all know,” FKA twigs, 30, said at the start of the May 9 Instagram post. While the video showed Robert Pattinson’s former fiancée pole dancing while in her underwear, the caption was far more serious, as she revealed her terrifying medical struggles. “I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumors from my uterus. The tumors were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis and a couple of [strawberries] A fruit bowl of pain everyday. The nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant.”

“I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again,” she added. “I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked. but… today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical.”

“Thank you precious body for healing. Thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself. You are a wonderful thing. Now, go create and be other once again,” she wrote, before adding a message to all those who are going through similar ordeals. “I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumors and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone.”

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that most commonly occur between the age of 30 and 40, according to PEOPLE, and black women are most highly affected. Most women with the condition have no symptoms, but they can cause abdominal plain or uterine bleeding. In some case, the tumors can cause infertility or pregnancy loss.

The back half of 2017 was quite a rollercoaster for FKA twigs. In addition to this health scare, she and Robert, 31, called off their engagement in October. When the couple broke it off, sources said there was a chance they could get back together. Robert felt the pang of love again when he saw FKA’s Apple commercial (promoting the HomePod), as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the ad took him back “when they were in a better place.”