Charli XCX’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Apologizes For Flashing Boob At Taylor Swift Concert

Charli XCX suffered a very embarrassing moment during the first night of Taylor Swift’s new tour. But the British singer embraced the slip up in the cutest way.

Charli XCX, 25, just suffered every girl’s nightmare. The “Boom Clap” singer helped Taylor Swift, 28, kick off her Reputation tour in Glendale, Arizona on May 8 as a supporting act. But during the very first song of her set, oops, one of her boobs popped out of her pink bra top. Rather than just cringe with embarrassment, the pop star got in front of the situation and apologized to fans by adding a post to her Instagram story. Mortified, Charli wrote, “Omg my boob fell out song 1 can u even believe it!!!!! I think I saved it but I’m so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn’t mean to I promise!!!!!”

Charli’s post was among a series of Instagram stories giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how she was prepping for the big night. In addition to showing off her tour outfits, the singer also revealed that Taylor sent her some gifts before she took the stage, including flowers and a bottle of champagne. In a sweet note Taylor wrote, “Charli, I love you and I stan you and here’s some presents. Love Taylor.” Clutching the bottle of champagne while filming herself in the mirror backstage, Charli said, “Thank you so much for this. This proves you know me well. This is my favorite liquid substance. Champagne.”

Charli couldn’t contain her excitement – or nerves – before she made her stage debut. She even shared clips of her dancing away to “We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)” by the Vengaboys as she psyched herself up.

But, despite “freaking out” behind-the-scenes, Charli seemed to deliver a great performance and was elated when the first show was over. Proving that she is also one of Taylor’s biggest fans, she shared a clip of her joining fellow opening act Camila Cabello, 21, as they helped the star to belt out her hit, “Shake It Off” during the main event. “This was so cute and funnnn,” she wrote. It looks like despite the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Charli XCX had a fabulous night!