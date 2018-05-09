Cardi B’s Friends Urging Her To ‘Lay Low & Ramp Up Security’ After Scary Met Gala Brawl

Cardi B’s friends are worried for her safety after the pregnant rapper was standing near a post-Met Gala brawl that allegedly involved Offset’s entourage. Here’s what they’re telling her as she gets closer to her due date!

Cardi B, 25, has had some close calls lately. “With all the incidents that she’s been involved in as of late — being near a potential brawl with Offset’s entourage — many of Cardi’s friends are actually scared that one of these times she is going to be in the thick of drama and it will actually effect her safety and the safety of her unborn child,” a source close to the “Be Careful” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Now, Cardi’s friends are rallying around her in hopes of encouraging her to take it easy as her due date gets closer. “Her friends are basically telling her to lay low and ramp up security, especially when she goes out before she gets into a situation she won’t be able to get out of,” the insider explains. “It is a bit scary right now for her friends who want to make sure that her well being is secured. They really feel like she’s in a danger zone right now and they’re worried that one bad move could take a horrible turn.”

Incase you weren’t following the post-Met Gala events on May 7, a brutal brawl broke out outside an after party at the Mark Hotel, according to TMZ, which obtained disturbing video footage. Cardi’s security is allegedly responsible for viciously beating infamous celeb autograph seeker, Giovanni Arnold. Arnold allegedly asked Cardi for an autograph multiple times, to which she continuously declined. In the video, the alleged victim can be seen on the ground, surrounded by multiple people striking and kicking this person. A second video shows the alleged victim being hauled off into an ambulance with police present.

The alleged victim was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance where [he] was treated for neck and back pain. One of the attackers in the video had been seen with Migos earlier in the evening, as reported by the site. The incident is reportedly under investigation by the NYPD.

Cardi was later spotted in NYC, following the fight, where she was asked about what went down. She played coy and said she didn’t know what anyone was talking about. Well played, Cardi!

As you know, the rapper is very pregnant, reportedly set to give birth to her first child with fiancé, Offset, 25, in July. She has since made an announcement that her last live show was at the end of April. However, she will still hit the stage, as planned, with Bruno Mars, 32, on the last leg of his “24k Magic Tour” in September.