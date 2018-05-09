Cardi B Reveals She Confronted Nicki Minaj Over Feud At Met Gala: She Really ‘Hurt’ My ‘Feelings’

Has the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj been squashed? After Cardi and Nicki were photographed in the midst of a serious conversation at the Met Gala, Cardi reveals what went down!

After their apparent beef sent shockwaves through the internet, Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35, finally came face-to-face at the Met Gala on May 7. A photo captured the two rappers in what appeared to be a serious discussion, with their mutual friend designer Jeremy Scott, 42, in the background… most likely ready to mediate, if needed. However, it looks like Scott didn’t have to step in, as Cardi admitted that after she confronted Nicki, they resolved their “issue.” Nonetheless, the pregnant rapper was really hurt by Nicki. — But, why?

“I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding,” Cardi told Howard Stern, 64, on his Sirius XM Radio show May 9 when he asked about the situaiton. “I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something. I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it’s always like little issues. The thing is, it’s always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.”

Cardi went on to explain how she spoke to Nicki at the Met Gala, the first known time the rappers were in the same room since the beef news broke. “I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue,” Cardi said.

Stern pressed the issue even more, blatantly asking, what the actual issue was that they had. However, Cardi wasn’t about to spill the tea. “I’m not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way,” she said. “My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, ‘You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot f–k with nobody.’”

He then asked Cardi if she thought the issue with Nicki was egged on by social media. “The media, they just so thirsty to put women in hip-hop — not just women in hip-hop, color women — against each other,” she said. “I don’t understand why they do that and why they want to do that. Like, I’ve seen so many Hispanic artists — females — work with each other, and it benefits them so well.”

Cardi and Nicki’s “issue” stemmed from their collaboration on Migos‘ track “MotorSport”. After the track came out, fans decoded Cardi and Nicki’s verse’s and suggested that the rappers were taking shots at one another on the track. However, both Cardi and Nicki continued to deny the beef rumors.

After “MotorSport” was released, Nicki took to Twitter to say that when she first received the track, only Migos rapper Quavo was featured on it. She said he called and asked if Cardi should join, to which Nicki said she agreed.

Cardi later talked about their verses in an interview. “When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse that’s on it right now,” she told Capital XTRA in a radio interview in the U.K. in November 2017. “Quavo told me to get on the song and I just felt it was like the perfect opportunity for me to be on the a track that’s big like them. Those are two big people and I’m just starting in the game. I was like, ‘I know that if I get on this record, it’s gonna be crazy.’ So I was like, I’m gonna jump on it and I jumped on it.”

Then, after Nicki dropped new music on April 12, she retold the story in an interview, which ignited the feud rumors once again. “With ‘MotorSport,’ I kinda felt ambushed,” she told radio host, Zane Lowe, 44. Nicki claimed she was painted as “the bad guy” when the track was released because people thought she had lied about beefing with Cardi.

“Y’all all still jumped around that just to paint Nicki as the bad person so that you could play the victim,” she told Lowe. “That really, really hurt me. I really, fully supported her and up until this recent interview I did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview and I can imagine how many girls wish they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj.”

We’re happy the two rappers have buried the hatchet, because, let’s face it, “MotorSport” was dope and we want more!