Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating — What Went Wrong?

Love is officially dead! Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have called it quits after two years of dating. Here’s everything we know!

Another day, another celebrity breakup. This time it’s Mac Miller and Ariana Grande. After dating for two years the artists have decided to split, according to TMZ. The breakup appears to have been a mutual decision as a result of their extremely busy schedules. However, the two are still on extremely good terms and will remain “best friends,” a source explained to the outlet. The news comes as quite a shock especially since they seemed so in love. But, we can understand the timing. After taking some time out of the spotlight after the bombing at her Manchester concert, Ariana made her musical comeback by releasing “No Tears Left To Cry” on April 20. Since then, she’s been busy performing at Coachella, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she attended the Met Gala on May 7 all ahead of the release of her album Sweetener.

For those of you who need a refresher, Ariana and Mac officially started dating in 2016, but have been friends since around 2012. It was in 2013 Ariana released her single “The Way” featuring Mac, and well we can assume that’s where it all began. Taking their relationship public, the pair was spotted kissing back in August 2016, and the world quickly became obsessed. I mean their chemistry was undeniable and they sounded incredible together in music. Ariana also made a cameo on Mac’s album The Divine Feminine on the track “My Favorite Part.”

Interestingly, the couple reportedly even had plans to get married. “They’ve discussed locations, guest lists, and honeymoon destinations. Mac’s talking a wedding in Hawaii, while Ariana says she’d be fine marrying in her home state of Florida and honeymooning in Hawaii,” a source explained to Life & Style. Nevertheless, we’re not ready to accept their split, but we wish them the best during this difficult time.