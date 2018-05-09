Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Reportedly Getting Married After Years Of Secretly Dating

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly ready to tie the knot after nearly 5 years of dating in secret! The dress, the decor, the venue, and more… a new report claims to have ALL the answers!

Katie Holmes, 39, and Jamie Foxx, 50, are finally ready to say “I do,” according to Ok! magazine, which claims Jamie has convinced a “reluctant” Katie to get married. “They’re in a really good place. Jamie’s done everything possible to show Katie that he’s in it for the long haul,” a source tells the mag, adding that Katie has “finally agreed” to get married. “They’re really excited. There’s talk of a small, intimate ceremony, but of course they want to make sure whatever they do goes off without a hitch,” the insider reveals.

However, the couple needs the approval of one important person before they can move forward with any official nuptials. — Katie’s daughter, 11-year-old Suri. “Suri is Katie’s top priority, and she wouldn’t think about getting married unless she was sure it would last,” the source says. “Jamie has become really close to Suri over the past few years, and she truly sees him as a father figure, so thankfully, she was over the moon when her mom told her.” The mag even goes as far as to claim Katie wants Suri to be her maid of honor. As for the dress and planning process? — Katie has already reportedly secured “the cake, floral decor and the dress — likely a design from Katie’s pal, Zac Posen.” And, where will this alleged wedding take place? — The couple is reportedly considering Paris as their wedding destination. “It’s such a romantic place and they’ve had some really happy times there together,” the insider says. “Katie and Jamie want to keep their wedding as private as possible. Whispers are, they’re only inviting 30 guests and plan to spend not more than $250,000 on everything from their families’ travel expenses to the dinner menu.”

Katie and Jamie who finally went public with their romance in September 2017, holding hands on a beach in Malibu, “are ready to spend their lives together,” the mag reports, adding that she “feels like she’s finally where she’s supposed to be.”

Joshua Jackson, 39, and that was HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While we’d love to see these two stars tie the knot, we’re not too sure this is the route they’re taking, at least right now. We mean, just a few weeks ago, Katie was reported to have been getting “handsy” with her Dawson’s Creek co-star,, 39, and that was completely false , as stated by her representative toEXCLUSIVELY.

Both stars have not addressed the marriage reports.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.