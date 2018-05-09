Amber Portwood’s ‘Excited’ For Daughter Leah To Meet Her Baby Brother: ‘It Makes My Heart Smile’

‘Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood became a 2-time mom on May 8 when she & Andrew Glennon welcomed a son. In an exclusive interview, the star told us she already cannot wait for her daughter to meet the new addition!

There’s nothing Amber Portwood, 27, loves more than being a mom. And now that she has TWO children, the Teen Mom OG star is just bursting with happiness. Amber gave birth to a baby son named James on May 8, her first child with boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and she’s also the proud mom to 9-year-old daughter Leah Leann Shirley. But right before Amber and Andrew’s little man arrived, we caught up with the mother-of-two, and she explained how pumped she was not only for James’ birth, but also for Leah to meet her little brother!

“I’m really excited,” Amber gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when asked if she was looking forward to Leah meeting baby James. “[Leah] texted me this morning before she went to school. I can tell she’s just getting really excited.” James ended up arriving early, as Amber’s due date was actually May 13. In fact, at the time of our interview, she admitted she was already “3cm dilated.” But even though James came sooner than expected, his family was more than ready for him! Even Leah, who’s also big sister to her dad’s daughter Emilee Shirley, had been prepping for the new arrival.

“She’ll send me pictures of her holding up onesies and books,” the reality star explained. “And she sent me a message the other day and was talking about going on a mommy-daughter date, and she said, ‘Well, we’ll just wait until James comes out though.’ I just feel like she’s such a good big sister to Emilee already, but I can see how excited she is and it makes my heart smile.” Aw!

Amber even posted a photo of Leah from her baby shower that shows the 9-year-old cradling a baby doll. “My beautiful booboo yesterday at my baby shower holding a little baby doll getting ready for little brother James,” she wrote. SO sweet! James was born at 1:39 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Now we’re just waiting for the proud mama to share some pics of her little guy! Congrats again, Amber and Andrew!