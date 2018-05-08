Willie Nelson Illness Hoax: Fans Freak After Post Claiming Singer’s In Bad Condition Goes Viral

A Facebook post has gone viral claiming that Willie Nelson is suffering from a serious illness! The message left fans super worried, but fear not — he’s just fine. Here’s what happened.

“Willie Nelson has falling ill and his song Eddie Nelson request prayers for his father,” a Facebook page called Native American Proud posted over the weekend. “Willie has stood with us here in Standing Rock and today we return that love through prayer. PASS IT ON!” Along with the post, the page included the message, “If you see this post, that mean you are a loyal fan of this page! Thanks for your support!” Just to help you breathe easy, we’ll squash this sad rumor off the bat: It’s totally not true. Yup, Willie has become the victim of a viral hoax once again.

First of all, the country singer doesn’t even have a son named Eddie! His kids are named Paula, Jacob, Lukas, Lana, Susie, Amy and Billy. Plus, Willie was just profiled for Rolling Stone in honor of his 85th birthday in April, and the popular music mag noted that he was still “writing, touring and smoking.” That certainly doesn’t seem like someone who’s suffering from a serious illness! Willie has tour dates all summer long, heading into the fall, so he won’t be slowing down any time soon. He even just released an album on April 27!

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Willie has fallen victim to an online hoax. He’s been the subject of many death hoaxes in the past, and even released the song “Still Not Dead” as a response to the rumors in 2017.

However, Willie was hospitalized in Aug. 2017. He suffered from breathing problems while performing in Salt Lake City, and was checked out by doctors after cutting the show short. Luckily, it was just the altitude that got to him, and he was perfectly fine a few hours later!