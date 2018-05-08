Travis Scott Grabs Kylie Jenner’s Butt As She Kisses Him After The Met Gala — See PDA Pics

Travis Scott couldn’t keep his hands off his baby mama Kylie Jenner when the two lovebirds went shoe shopping in NYC on May 8. See the extremely intimate pics here!

Travis Scott, 26, was VERY affectionate with Kylie Jenner, 20, when he grabbed her behind during their intense make out session in NYC on May 8. The parents of baby Stormi Webster were getting cozy while shopping for shoes at Stadium Goods, a store that specializes in selling rare sneakers and it was definitely a sight to see! Their major PDA definitely proved any naysayers about their relationship wrong and we have to be honest, they’ve never looked more in love! CHECK OUT THE PDA PICS OF KYLIE & TRAVIS HERE!

Their loving outing comes just a day after they looked just as happy together on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. The duo turned heads in matching black wardrobe choices as they posed for pics together while smiling and kissing. They were one of the most standout couples at the event due to how comfortable and charismatic they appeared together and we’re glad it’s only continuing!

When they’re not cuddling up together in public (and in private!) Kylie and Travis are making music! That’s right, the rapper just released a new song with Kanye West called “Watch” and his lady love makes a special appearance on the end of it. “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies,” Kylie says on the tune. “And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby.” She only raps these couple of lines but it’s still proof that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is willing to go above and beyond for her beau! We’d love to see more adorable outings with Kylie, Travis and little Stormi soon because we just can’t resist the cuteness!