Tiny Feels DJ Khaled’s Oral Sex Comments Are ‘Ridiculous’ — T.I. Always Satisfies Her In Bedroom

Tiny was NOT here for DJ Khaled’s oral sex comments. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she would ‘never’ put up with that and why she thinks DJ Khaled’s wife shouldn’t either!

DJ Khaled stirred social media into a frenzy when his 2014 interview with The Breakfast Club resurfaced on May 4. During the sit down, Khaled revealed he doesn’t perform oral sex on his wife, Nicole Tuck, and like expected, fans and celebrities alike were shook including Xscap3 singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris. “Tiny is happy and grateful that T.I. does not think or act like DJ Khaled. She agrees with TI that DJ Khaled’s statements about oral sex are ridiculous. Tiny is also surprised that Khaled would deny his woman something so enjoyable in life,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

“Tiny loves it when T.I. takes care of business, and she loves that he always satisfies her in the bedroom. Tiny feels bad for Khaled’s wife because she would never put up with DJ Khaled’s BS, and she thinks his wife should not either,” our source continued. I mean we do think Khaled’s stance is pretty unfair! As we previously told you, Khaled justified his decision by saying his ability to provide a nice life for Nicole is enough. “I put in that work,” he explained. “My work is great. I do my thing.”

However, if the roles were reversed, the famous producer would be livid if Nicole decided not to give him oral. “Nah, it’s not okay. Because, you know what I’m saying… I’m the King. I’m the King of the house,” he said after one of the interviewers asked what he would do. “There’s different rules for men, you gotta understand. We the King. There’s some things that y’all might not want to do, but it’s gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do,” he added. Wow, how sexist! We have to agree with Tiny, do better DJ Khaled.