Tiny Covers ‘Rolling Out’ Magazine With Daughter Heiress, 2, & It’s Officially The Cutest Thing Ever

Our hearts are melting! In honor of Mother’s Day, Tiny Harris graced the cover of ‘Rolling Out’ mag — but she wasn’t alone! The mom-of-7 was joined by her & T.I.’s daughter Heiress, proving they’re total twins.

We already knew Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and her baby daughter Heiress Harris, 2, share an adorable bond, but after seeing their precious photos from a Rolling Out magazine shoot, it’s clear their relationship is way sweeter than we even thought! Not only did the mother-daughter duo star on the cover of Rolling Out, but they also had multiple pics inside the publication — each one cuter than the last. We’re seriously obsessed! Click here to see pics from Heiress’ 2nd birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram on May 7, Tiny shared some of her favorite images from the shoot. “I promise nothing is more rewarding & gratifying then being a Mother!!!” she began her first caption. “My biggest achievement in life is these amazing kids that God Blessed me to have. Make sure u check out @heiressdharris & I on the Mother’s Day Issue of @rollingout thank you @dewaynerogers u always do me right!! Hope all you amazing Mothers enjoy your day. #MissingAllMyOtherBabiesTho.”

In the pics, Tiny and Heiress wear two matching outfits: a colorful cat sweater paired with white jeans and a leather jacket look with a graphic tee and black skirt. The two pose together in the sweetest ways too — exchanging a kiss, holding hands, and Tiny giving her daughter a piggyback ride. SO cute! The article that accompanied Tiny and Heiress’ fabulous pics was centered on Mother’s Day, as well as Tiny’s fierce love for all seven of her children.

“I always wanted a large family, because growing up it was just me, my brother and sister,” Tiny explained to the magazine. “I always wanted at least five kids, and now I have seven.” But while Tiny loves all of her children equally, she admitted she does share an extra special connection with Heiress, her and her husband T.I.‘s, 37, youngest. “This time around has been a more fun experience because I’m able to enjoy being older and enjoying motherhood from an older perspective,” she said, explaining how being a mom to Heiress has been different from her other mothering experiences. “She came at a time that was perfect. She is the best gift ever.”

On top of that, Tiny revealed she sees a lot of herself in her little girl. “She’s so sweet. Everyone that’s around her always comments about how she’s such a sweet baby,” the proud mama gushed. “Of course, she gets all of that from me.” Aw!