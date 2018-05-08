‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 10 Eliminations Send 2 Artists Home — Find Out The Final 8

And then there were 8… The results are in on ‘The Voice’ and you’ll never guess who went home during tonight’s shocking double elimination! Plus, Charlie Puth and 5 Seconds of Summer take the stage for special performances!

It’s yet again another elimination round on The Voice! Tonight, there will be eight artists left standing after Monday night’s performances from the “Challenge” round. All in all, last night’s performances were incredible, with Christiana Danielle‘s rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine” being my personal favorite. As the show’s host, Carson Daly announced, Team Blake’s Kyla Jade and Pryor Baird, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli and Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan all sold well on iTune’s which left them with a good reputation going into eliminations. However, you most likely could have guessed Jackie Foster‘s Sara Bareilles cover wasn’t her greatest performance.

Before the results were revealed, Charlie Puth performed “Done for Me” which was subject to rave reviews from the audience. Then, 5 Seconds of Summer took the stage where they performed their hit, “Youngblood”. Next, followed a cute segment of the Top 10 trying to guess their coaches’ songs with only emojis as clues, and their families told sweet stories about them.

SO, let’s get to the good stuff…

WHO WAS SAVED?

Kyla Jade — Team Blake

Britton Buchanan — Team Alicia

Brynn Cartelli — Team Kelly

Jackie Foster — Team Alicia

Pryor Baird — Team Blake

Kaleb Lee — Team Kelly

Spensha Baker — Team Blake

—————–

BOTTOM 3

Christiana Danielle (Team Alicia) performed “Unchain My Heart” and she nailed it! Her range hit every note perfectly to make her a contender going forward.

Jackie Verna (Team Adam) performed and unexpected but great jazzy rendition of “I Told You So”. But, when she hit some difficulties with her pitch halfway through the song, the look on her face showed that her confidence escaped her real quick.

Rayshun LaMarr (Team Adam) performed “Let’s Get It On” to close out the bottom three battle. Per usual, Rayshun used the stage to his advantage with his electric personality. Nonetheless, he didn’t sound up to par like his past performances. But….

Saved — Rayshun LaMarr

Eliminated — Christiana Danielle; Jackie Verna

——————

TEAM STANDINGS:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Jackie Foster

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, Kaleb Lee

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker