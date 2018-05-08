‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Dishes On Farrah’s Exit & Mackenzie McKee Replacing Her

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood may be busy tending to her newborn baby boy, but she was gracious enough to dish on the future of the MTV series, just before giving birth!

When Teen Mom OG returns for an all-new season later this year, a familiar face will be missing. And that’s because longtime cast member Farrah Abraham parted ways with the MTV series just before the most recent season finished filming. Whether or not she was fired or quit depends on who you ask — essentially, Farrah was given an ultimatum… stop pursuing a career in the adult entertainment industry or forfeit your spot on Teen Mom OG. Farrah, who has never been one to take ultimatums, chose to part ways with the series before she eventually sued the network for wrongful termination and settled the case out of court. In turn, Farrah’s out, which means there’s an open spot for someone to join the cast. And just a few months ago, it was reported that Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee would be replacing Farrah. That news has yet to be confirmed by the network nor Mackenzie herself, but we did manage to ask Amber Portwood how she feels about the shift in the series, when we spoke to her EXCLUSIVELY, just days before she gave birth to her newborn baby boy!

When we asked Amber how she felt about Farrah leaving the series, she told us, “Everyone knows why Farrah’s not on the damn show. She pushed her limits every season, she knew that she did. And you can’t keep doing that. Yeah, it works for a little while, it brings some ratings, but when you keep pushing back and it’s a big network, you can’t go too far. This is bigger than her. I think she didn’t realize that and she got booted for it. I’m just fine with it, s***. I don’t care.” We can’t say we’re too surprised, considering Amber and Farrah nearly ended up in a physical fight with each other during the last reunion they appeared on together.

We also asked Amber if she could confirm or deny whether Mackenzie has really joined the cast, but she remained tight-lipped on that matter. “I don’t know what’s going on with that. Again, everything’s up in the air,” she told us before teasing that her birth may have been filmed for Season 8. “I can’t say that yet. I really don’t know if my birth will be filmed because I may have him before the due date, so it’s getting crazy,” she said in a teasing manner. Either way, congrats to Amber and boyfriend Andrew on the addition to their family!