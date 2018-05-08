Taylor Swift’s 14 Hottest Performance Looks Of All-Time Ahead Of Her ‘Reputation’ Tour

The day is finally here! Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour kicks off May 8 and we can’t wait to see her outfits! In preparation, we’re taking a look back at all her hottest performance looks from over the years!

It’s time, Swifties! Taylor Swift‘s much awaited Reputation tour kicks off tonight, May 8th, in sunny Glendale, AZ! We’re super pumped to see how Taylor starts off her tour and watch Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX perform alongside her! Taylor has had some amazing outfits during all her tours and performances in years’ past, and we can’t wait to see what she whips out tonight! But for now, we’re taking a look back at all her super cute performance outfits from over the years — check it out!

Taylor’s changed her look a lot — especially lately. Her first tour, Speak Now, ran from Feb 2011 to March 2012 and was just the beginning of it all for Taylor. One of her outfits during those performances consisted of a red sparkly short dress and knee high black boots! Taylor had long blonde hair at the time and she always rocked a bright red lip! She also wore a fringy black and gold dress on this tour — cute! During her Red tour, Taylor opted for a lacy white blouse and leather black shorts. Her hair was a little shorter this time around, too. She even had a bejeweled red guitar she performed with too — we love it!

Taylor’s most recent tour, the 1989 World Tour, ran from May 2015 to December 2015. Taylor dressed flirty and fun for this tour and showed off her new short blonde hair! She alternated between a purple and blue skater skirt paired with a sexy black crop top with cut outs. Occasionally Taylor would be spotted on this tour with a blue bomber jacket on as well — super fun! She also took an edgy turn at 2017 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles when she performed in a sweater with a snake on it wearing a Santa hat — EPIC! We can’t wait to see what Taylor decides to wear on her Reputation tour… maybe it’ll be something edgy!?

