Taylor Swift ‘Pumped’ To Start Her ‘Reputation Tour’: It Will Be The ‘Best’ Her Fans Have Ever Seen

Taylor Swift fans, it’s time to rejoice. As the singer kicks off her new tour, an insider EXCLUSIVELY reveals why she’s excited for Swifties to see what she’s got in store for them.

Taylor Swift, 28, is back with her first tour in three years. And, before the first concert kicks off in Arizona on May 8, a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what she has in the works for her devoted fans. Giving us the inside scoop on the Reputation Tour, the person said, “Taylor is pumped to start her tour and she is making sure that she is going to deliver an award show type performance on all her stops of the tour. She is promising this will be the best Taylor that anyone has ever seen. And she is very excited to get out there for her fans and deliver a show unlike anything seen before.”

Taylor is so devoted to putting on a good show that – while many of her celeb pals were living it up at the Met Gala in New York on May 7 – she sat it out to prep for her opening night. One of those pals is someone who was once a frenemy – Katy Perry, 33. On the very day of her first show, Taylor revealed in an Instagram story that her feud with the “Swish Swish” singer is no more. In a brief clip she revealed that she arrived at her dressing room to find a gift from Katy, which was an actual olive branch with a sweet note that read, “Hey old friend – I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air.”

But that wasn’t the only behind-the-scenes, pre-show tidbits that Taylor shared with her fans. She also took to Instagram to post footage of her being driven to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Inside the car she repeated, “I’m so excited,” three times. She also shared a selfie video of her rocking out to Charli XCX’s sound check. (The 25-year-old British singer is her opening act.) And the day before the show kicked off Taylor took in some local sights. She posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with a cactus in the Arizona desert. She captioned the photo, “Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one.” We can’t wait to see what exactly she’s got up her sleeve!