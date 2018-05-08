Katy Perry Sends Taylor Swift A Literal Olive Branch — Longstanding Feud Finally Over?

What beef?! Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have officially ended their feud in the most epic way possible! Watch the video here.

At last! Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are no longer enemies. In a surprising Instagram story posted on May 8, Taylor revealed a gift Katy sent her, which ended their longtime feud. “Hey old friend– I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air,” Katy wrote in a note. And making the present even more heartwarming, it was literally an olive branch. Talk about symbolic! Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier to see these two get back on good terms. Take a look at Taylor’s post below!

For those of you who need a refresher, Katy and Taylor’s beef came to light after the release of Taylor’s song “Bad Blood” and music video in 2015. “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Taylor said about a female artist who she wouldn’t name at the time during an interview with Rolling Stone. “She would come up to me at award shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ She did something horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Taylor continued. Yikes!

the katy vs taylor feud has officially ended pic.twitter.com/7Rohj6KkCo — N•IC•K (@touchnick) May 8, 2018

And just in case anyone still didn’t know who Taylor was referring to, Katy tweeted “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” just a few days after the magazine article was published. Then in 2016, a fan asked Katy if she would collab with Taylor and she replied with, “if she says sorry, sure!” However in 2017, Katy expressed her desire to let bygones be bygones during in an interview with Arianna Huffington. “I am ready to let it go,” Katy said. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Katy continued. Well, it looks like she really meant it, and we couldn’t be more excited!