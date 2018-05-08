Selena Gomez At Met Gala 2018: Why She’s Relieved She Went Solo & Didn’t Bring A Man This Year

No Justin Bieber, No The Weeknd – no problem! Selena Gomez attended the Met Gala by herself, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

When Selena Gomez, 25, stepped out on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala, she did so without a man on her arm, a departure from last year when she and then-boyfriend The Weeknd, 25, attended the event together. Selena could have easily called up Justin Bieber, 23, to be her date, but as a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “Selena was very happy that she went to the Met Gala alone because she didn’t feel that anyone deserved to go with her.”

“She didn’t want to be with a guy of the moment because the next time she is on a red carpet she wants it to be with the guy of her dreams,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She didn’t want to make it a theme that she goes to the Met Gala with a guy every year, its more than that to her and she didn’t want to spoil a good time by being with a guy all night that she might end up regretting being with in the near future.” It seems that Selena’s taking a page from Rihanna’s book and keeping her personal time to her self until she finds a man who’s worth it.

If Justin gets his way, he’ll be walking side-by-side with Selena for the 2019 Met Gala. Had she reached out to him, he’d accept her invitation “in a heartbeat,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Though they’re no longer together – and Justin has been occupying his time by hanging out with other women – he still doesn’t think he and Selena are over with, yet. “Justin can’t imagine ever feeling this much love for somebody else, and he knows Selena feels the same. He thinks it’s just a matter of time until she’s ready to come back to him again.”

Whenever Selena steps out on the red carpet again, she may want to reconsider the spray tanner or whatever she did to get her bronzed complexion. Her golden-skin didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter, especially when she posed with as similarly tanned Kylie Jenner, 20, for a selfie. The picture of these two drew unflattering comparisons to sunburnt SpongeBob and Patrick, among other things. Though, it’s not like Selena needs to fire her stylist. Some actually thought that these two were “angels sent from heaven.”