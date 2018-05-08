Savannah & Chase Chrisley Blast Tristan Thompson: ‘How Do You Do That’ To Khloe Kardashian?

Everyone was in utter shock when videos of Tristan Thompson revealed him cheating on pregnant GF Khloe Kardashian, especially the Chrisley’s! Savannah & Chase stood up for Koko in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife!

The Chrisley’s are essentially the Kardashian’s of the South, and they stand up for their own! In a podcast interview with HollywoodLife.com, siblings Savannah, 20, and Chase Chrisley, 19, responded to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating allegations, and could not believe someone could do that to Khloe Kardashian! “She’s beautiful, the best personality. I’m like, how?” Savannah asked, while her brother nodded along, and added, “How do you do that? He’s just an idiot.” Recall, Tristan was caught with another woman in New York City, a week before Khloe was due to give birth. Then, another video was released of the Cleveland Cavalier making out with two women in Washington, DC in the fall, also when Khloe was pregnant. “You’re always gonna get caught,” Savannah said shaking her head. The former pageant queen knows the infidelity of NBA players, herself, after her relationship with Detroit Pistons player Luke Kennard ended in heartbreak.

“I dated a NBA player and that was one and done!” Savannah exclaimed on the HollywoodLife podcast. “If I can’t have respect for you in your in a relationship and have five other women on the side. I don’t consider you a man. You’re a boy at that point, and you don’t deserve the time of day.” YAAAS queen. Now, Savannah is linked to NHL player Nick Kerdiles and it’s clear, she’s happier than ever! “My mission is to not date a professional athlete. People have their own opinions, but life would be easier if I didn’t. That’s for sure. It’s just the world’s intertwined, and sometimes it is easier to date someone who understands the life that you live,” she said. “He caters to her hand and foot!” Chase added. Oh, brother.

Chrisley Knows Best finally returns tonight, May 8, on USA at 10 PM ET! Follow the family along on their individual business endeavors, relationship drama, and undeniable family love!