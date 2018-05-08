Sanaa Lathan Says She ‘Loves’ Beyonce After ‘Absurd’ Rumors She Bit The Singer: ‘It’s So Bizarre’

There’s a break in the case of Beyonce’s biter! — Sanaa Lathan, who was accused of the wild act, thinks it’s ‘crazy’ and ‘bizarre’ that anyone would think that! And, she wants you to know how absurd

Beyonce, 36, bite gate remains unsolved! Sanaa Lathan, 46, the actress who was accused of nibbling on Bey’s sacred face, is putting the “absurd” rumors to bed. “Yeah, it blew up. And I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” she told Health in a new cover interview with the magazine. “I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre… It was crazy.”

The internet — including the Bey Hive — has been scouring to find the person who allegedly sunk their teeth into the singer while at an afterparty in LA back in December 2017. The party took place following a JAY-Z, 48, concert. Therefore, Lathan has been the subject of the biting rumor ever since. However, she explained to the mag how she copes with that and Hollywood rumors in general. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me,” Lathan said. “They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

While Beyonce bite gate has been going on for months, Bey herself has yet to even address it. So, did it even happen? — While that question remains unanswered, it all started with comedian, Tiffany Haddish, 38. Haddish, who was present at the afterparty, first recalled watching the aftermath of the alleged bite during an interview with GQ in March 2018. “There was this actress there, that’s just, like, doing the mostest. One of the most things she did? She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish told the magazine.

The comedian even claimed to have confronted Beyonce after the alleged bite, telling her that she would gladly “beat somebody ass, ” for the singer. Haddish even said that Beyonce herself admitted to being bit when the two talked at the end of the party.

Later on, after the Bey rumors went wild, Chrissy Teigen, 32, even came out and claimed she knew who the apparent biter was. However, here we are, still with no answer. It looks like the Bey hive will have to keep investigating!