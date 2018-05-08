Rihanna Flashes Bra But Otherwise Covers Up For Baggy Met Gala After-Party Look: Love Or Loathe?

Rihanna was sizzling hot after the Met Gala as she made her way to Up & Down, where she hosted the hottest after party! Check out her glittery bra under a matching, PJ’s-inspired outfit! — Do you love her look?

Rihanna, 30, slipped into something a bit more comfortable for her Met Gala after party on May 7 than her Pope-inspired look she stunned in for the annual event. She flashed her glittery bra underneath a matching pajama-like set by none other than Nina Ricci. Although the silver ensemble was more toned down than the mini dresses and corsets other stars rocked for the Met’s after parties, Rihanna kept it cool as she made her way into Up&Down nightclub.

The singer stayed true to the Met Gala’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, as she was dripping in white diamond crosses for the post-gala events. RiRi rocked a dark, metallic lip and bronzed eyes, that matched her cool shades. She kept her silver color scheme going with pointed stilettos, which were covered by her oversized pants. With her hair in a slicked back bun, Rihanna was escorted into the venue by security. Check out her full look below and let us know what YOU think in the comments. — Do you love or loathe her look?

Rihanna heading into Up&Down nightclub in New York City for a Met Gala after party on May 7.

RiRi’s after party was one star-studded event, having hosted the likes of Diddy, Cassie, Pharrell Williams, Kim K, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Pharrell, Mary J. Blige, Cassie, Diddy, Blake Lively, Justin Theroux, Paris Jackson and many more.