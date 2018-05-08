Anne Hathaway & ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast Members Are The Ultimate Squad At 2018 Met Gala

Mindy Kaling happily took to Instagram on May 7 to post an incredible photo of some of her ‘Ocean’s 8’ co-stars at the 2018 Met Gala and it’s getting us super excited for the movie! Check out the pic here!

The Ocean’s 8 ladies are here to have a good time and promote their movie! Mindy Kaling, 38, took to Instagram on May 7 to share an epic pic of herself posing with some of the upcoming film’s co-stars, including the lovely Anne Hathaway, 35, and Sarah Paulson, 43, at the 2018 Met Gala and we are living for it! “SQUAD!!!,” Mindy appropriately captioned the exciting photo, which shows Anne sandwiched between a smiling Sarah and Mindy while embracing them and holding up two peace signs. Although the three stunning beauties didn’t pose on the red carpet together, they still managed to prove their total besties while having the time of their lives at the ball. One other cast member who didn’t appear in Mindy’s pic but was definitely at the gala is Rihanna, 30. The singer looked equally as gorgeous as the other ladies and held her own while posing on the red carpet.

We’re not surprised all these gals and more showed up to the extravagant annual event considering it’s one of the most popular star-studded nights of the year. Mindy proved she’s looking better than ever after having her first baby a few months ago when she wore a beautiful white gown with navy blue gloves and a matching crown. Sarah chose a sparkly silver and gold detailed dress while Anne looked glamorous in a radiant red gown. Rihanna didn’t hold back when she decided on an eye-catching pope-inspired dress for the event.

In addition to the Ocean’s 8 cast, other celebs that turned heads in their massive outfits included Katy Perry, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian. As always, the night was a true success with memorable moments and wardrobe choices we won’t soon forget!

Ocean’s 8 won’t be out in theaters until June 8th, but we doubt this is the last time we’ll see these ladies together before then. Dare we say, the Ocean’s 8 press tour is going to be dazzling!