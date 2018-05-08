Kylie Jenner Sports Band-Aid On Left Arm To Glamorous Met Gala: WTF Happened?

Are you OK, Kylie Jenner? — That’s what fans are asking after Ky spies spotted the star sporting a suspicious Band-Aid on her arm at the Met Gala on May 7! See the photo that has since gone viral!

Kylie Jenner, 20, seems to be just fine despite the concern of worried fans after they spotted a Band-Aid on her arm at the Met Gala on May 7! In a rare snap with Selena Gomez, 25, Kylie had a clear Band-Aid on her left arm, fans and fashion lovers everywhere pointed out. Then, in another photo [as seen below] with Travis Scott, 26, it appears as though the Band-Aid was visible once again. But seriously, how did you guys see that? — Let’s make a note that Ky’s fans don’t mess around. Anyway, it’s unclear what happened to Kylie that she was forced to hide a boo boo at the Met. However, she definitely seemed to enjoy herself, as she posted multiple photos from fashion’s biggest night out on Instagram.

The 2018 Met Gala — themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination — marked Kylie and Travis’ first red carpet together as a couple. And, it was Kylie’s first official appearance and red carpet since giving birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1. The cosmetics queen showed off her post-baby-body in a strapless black, mermaid-inspired gown by Alexander Wang. She accessorized with tiny silver shades to match the silver hardware on the side of her gown, along with the Wang decals on her legs. Kylie also opted for a nude makeup look to accompany her slicked back bun.

Kylie’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 22, and her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, also walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase in head-turning looks of their own. While the three sisters and momager walked the red carpet separately, they all reunited inside the gala before hitting the epic after parties where they posed with Bella Hadid, 21, Cardi B, 25, and more stars.