Kirsten Dunst is officially a mom, and we could not be happier for the actress & her man, Jesse Plemons! Get all the exciting details here.

Welcome to motherhood, Kirsten Dunst, 35! The star and her fiancé, fellow actor Jesse Plemons, 29, became parents over the weekend, according to PEOPLE, after Kirsten gave birth to her first child. The couple is now the parents of “a healthy baby boy,” a source told the news outlet. “Everyone is doing great.” Kirsten has expressed her enthusiasm about being a mom before, so we can only imagine how thrilled she and Jesse must be. Talk about an exciting time! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kirsten stayed super private, never even publicly announcing she was expecting. Her pregnancy confirmation actually came in the form of a gorgeous photo shoot, which featured the Bring It On star cradling her baby bump. The pics were released on Jan. 30, but for weeks before that, her pregnancy was only speculation. Kirsten took the photos for Rodarte’s new look book, and in a statement, designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy said, “We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our Fall Winter 2018 portrait series.”

Kirsten herself, however, never spoke out about her impending arrival. Last summer, however, she did tell Marie Claire U.K. that she was ready for motherhood. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill.’ You know what I mean?” It admittedly did take some time for Kirsten to reach that decision though. “I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like…You can’t experience that unless you have a kid,” she added.

“I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.” Aw! And now that’s exactly what Kirsten will have.