Kim Kardashian Was Caught FaceTiming Her Kids At The Met Gala & It May Be The Cutest Pic Ever

Mommy duties! Kim Kardashian took a break from the Met Gala on May 7 to FaceTime her kids, and the photo is to die for! Check it out here.

Kim Kardashian is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. While at the Met Gala on Monday, the KUWTK star was photographed making a silly face while looking at her iPhone. And when a fan tweeted the photo, Kim quickly replied with, “They caught me FaceTiming my kids LOL.” So sweet, right? We’re sure she was telling North, Saint, and Chicago goodnight as the highly anticipated gala ran pretty late especially with the many after-parties. Take a look at the adorable flick below!

Speaking of after-parties, Kim shut it down at the Versace bash in a vintage black mini dress that Donatella wore in 1993. However, many fans couldn’t help but point out that Beyoncé wore the exact look in 2011. While some agreed Beyoncé wore it better, many agreed both ladies killed the sexy ensemble, and we couldn’t agree more. Nevertheless, it was an eventful night for Kim when it came to fashion. Before changing into the mini dress, Kim rocked a gold embellished Versace gown for the actual gala. Even her hubby Kanye West took to Twitter to gush over how gorgeous his wife looked.

Unfortunately, Kanye was not there to be Kim’s arm candy for the night. As we previously told you, the controversial rapper is tucked away in Wyoming putting the final touches on his album. This was the second Met Gala Kim attended solo since she and Kanye got married in 2014. But, before you fans out there start to worry, all is well at the West home. Kim and Kanye will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary later this month, and Kim explained during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they may be taking a trip. Aw!