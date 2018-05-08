Kim Kardashian’s Arm Workout — Copy 4 Easy Moves For Her Met Gala Arms

Kim looked perfect from head to toe at the Met Gala, and now she is sharing her exact arm workout for sexy, sleek arms for summer!

Kim Kardashian, 37, was a VISION in Versace at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7. Wearing a sleeveless gold dress, it really showed off her curves! Her armed were tanned and toned, and she looked gorgeous. Kim wrote on her app and website, “So many people think that if you lift weights, your arms will get really big and bulky, but that’s just not true! I’ve been working with [trainer Melissa Alcantara] to create lean, defined muscle in my arms and I love the results.” Here are four moves Kim does to get sleek and sexy arms!

“Military Shoulder Press

Stand with your feet hips-width apart and knees slightly bent

Holding onto a weighted bar, bend your arms so that your thumbs are at your shoulders

Push the weight up so the bar is straight over your head

Lower your arms back down and repeat for eight sets of 15″

“Barbell Bicep Curls

Take the same starting position as the previous exercise

Keep your arms straight down and hold onto the weighted bar as you lift the bar up to chin level

Lower your arms back down and repeat for four sets of 20″

“Dumbbell Bicep Curl

Take the same starting position as the first two exercises and hold a dumbbell in each hand

Alternate lifting each arm so that your hand is parallel to your shoulder—make sure you twist your arm as you lift; your wrists should face outward

Repeat for four sets of 12 on each arm”

“4 Hammer Bicep Curl

Again, take the same starting position and hold a dumbbell in each hand

Alternate lifting each arm, with a bend in your elbow, so that your hand is parallel to your shoulder

For this exercise, don’t twist your arm! You want your wrists to be parallel to the floor

Repeat for four sets of 12 on each arm”