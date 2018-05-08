Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Fans Cheer After They End 6-Year Feud: This Is ‘Monumental’

Oh happy day! Katy Perry has officially extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift ending their feud, and fans are losing it! See their epic reactions here.

What in the world is going on?! Nicki Minaj and Cardi B took a selfie at the Met Gala, and now Katy Perry has ended her long-lasting feud with Taylor Swift. As we previously told, Taylor took to Instagram on May 8 to share a video of a sweet note and olive branch Katy sent her as a peace offering. And of course, fans are losing their minds. “THE TAYLOR SWIFT AND KAT Y PERRY FEUD HAS OFFICIALLY ENDED THIS IS A MONUMENTAL DAY OF MY EXISTENCE ON THIS EARTH,” one fan tweeted. This should be a holiday!

For those of you who don’t understand why this is so major, Katy and Taylor have been beefing for 6 years! While it seemed like just a rumor for some time, Taylor made their issues public by releasing her song “Bad Blood” in 2015. And although she didn’t name any names, she revealed the song was about a female artist who “tried to sabotage” her tour during an interview with Rolling Stone. However, we’re glad to see this is all in the past now. “I may not have been around to witness the paris peace conference or the end of the cold war, but I can proudly say I witnessed the Taylor Swift/Katy Perry feud end on May 8, 2018 and that, my friends, is what matters most,” another fan tweeted. So funny, right?

i may not have been around to witness the paris peace conference or the end of the cold war but i can proudly say i witnessed the taylor swift/katy perry feud end on may 8th, 2018 and that, my friends, is what matters most. — millie ⋆ 30 (@nathndrakes) May 8, 2018

THE TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY FUED HAS OFFICIALLY ENDED THIS IS A MONUMENTAL DAY OF MY EXISTENCE ON THIS EARTH — Matthew Ables (@matthewables98) May 8, 2018

But, the tweets didn’t end there. Now that Katy and Taylor are on good terms, some fans are insisting the two should make music together. “OMG OMG OMG A TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY COLLAB IS COMING ALL POP GIRLIES ARE SHAKING,” one fan said. “I would like to officially start the petition for @taylorswift13 to have @katyperry as a guest on tour and have them sing a new version of Bad Blood together because I’m pretty sure that would solve all the world’s problems RT if you agree,” another fan suggested. How epic would that be. Considering Taylor’s Reputation Tour just started, we wouldn’t be surprised if she made it happen!