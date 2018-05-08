Jennifer Lopez Chops Off Waist Length Hair To Shoulder Length Bob- See Makeover

Jennifer debuted a major makeover at the Met Gala on May 7, showing off new, short hair. Do you love her new look?

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has been super glam as of late. She walked the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April with knee-length locks and hit the stage with even longer hair! But for the Met Gala on May 7 in New York City, she ditched the wigs and the extensions and went for a more natural look! We loved her chic bob!

Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and Jennifer decided to cut her hair just before the Met to really show off her Balmain dress, which was an ode to the theme of the exhibition, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. See more of the best dressed celebs on the red carpet in this gallery! Here’s how to get Jennifer’s exact look with a step-by-step tutorial from Lorenzo:

“To give your hair a wet but voluminous look, use Matrix Style Link Volume Builder Mousse applying it roots to end while hair is damp.

Next, blow dry hair and use flat iron hair for a sleek look. Use a tail comb to create a severe side part.

Using Matrix Style Link Super Fixer Strong Hold Hair Gel, tuck hair back behind the ears and apply gel throughout the top of head for added shine.”

“For a final touch, spray Matrix Style Link Style Fixer Finishing Hair Spray for lasting hold and shine with an ultra-dry finish, so your hair will stay fabulous all night!”