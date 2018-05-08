Hailey Baldwin ‘Totally Into’ Shawn Mendes: He’s The 1st Guy Who Helped Her Forget Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has been happily spending a lot of romantic time with Shawn Mendes and feels like she may even be falling in love with him. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Aw! Hailey Baldwin, 21, is absolutely loving her new romance with Shawn Mendes, 19, and seriously feels like their relationship has the potential to grow into something extremely special! “Hailey finds Shawn talented, funny and super sexy,” a source close to Hailey EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is totally into him and Shawn is the first guy that has been able to get Hailey to completely forget about Justin Bieber.” Hailey and Justin were known for having a steamy romance of sorts in the past so it’s only natural that she would have had a hard time getting over the Biebs but it’s good to know she’s ready to move on!

Hailey proved she’s ready for something new when she surprised everyone by stepping out with Shawn on the Met Gala red carpet on May 7. Although the two were rumored to be more than friends for a while, it was their first public appearance together. Shawn looked smitten with his lady love as he respectfully walked by her side and even helped her with the long tail of her amazing dress. “Hailey loves how sweet, thoughtful and what a total gentleman Shawn is,” the source continued. “Last night at the Met, he was constantly complimenting her, telling her how beautiful she looked and even helped to adjust her train so her dress looked flawless. She really likes him a lot and thinks she could totally fall in love with him.”

Hailey’s sweet feelings for her hunky bf were apparent not only at the Met Gala but at an after-party as well. The gorgeous model smiled with Shawn the whole night and debuted some stylish pink hair that really worked well with her look. We hope to see more of these two lovebirds at events together in the future!

After so much speculation, it’s great to finally see Hailey and Shawn being open and comfortable about their romance. We wish them all the happiness in the world together and can’t wait to see more adorable moments between the sweet couple soon.