Haagen Daz Free Cone Day: How To Score Free Ice Cream On May 8

Scope out the nearest Haagen Daz location because it’s officially Free Cone Day! Here’s everything to know about the company’s epic deal for May 8.

Who doesn’t love an opportunity to score some free ice cream?! Haagen Daz is giving customers the chance to do just that on May 8, 2018 with its annual Free Cone Day! If you stop into a Haagen Daz Shop between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on May 8, you can get one scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup for FREE! This year is also the 10th anniversary of Haagen Daz’s vow to support honey bees, as one-third of the brand’s flavors rely on the pollination. Throughout the last decade, Haagen Daz has raised $1 million for honey bee research and education.

“Free Cone Day is an opportunity to say thank you to our loyal fans and we want to continue to recognize the pollinators that make our ice cream possible,” Haagen Daz Shoppe Company Inc.’s President and General Manager said in a statement. “Last year, we shared information about why the bees need our help and how everyone can play a role, which received great feedback from our customers. With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the brand’s honey bee support ,we wanted to build that information and encourage everyone to band together for this important cause.”

Select Haagen Daz shops will feature a Virtual Reality experience on Free Cone Day, where customers can view the world through a bee’s perspective and learn more about the honey bee. Those who want to support the cause can donate to the Xerces Society, which will assist in planting 1 million acres of habitat for bees.