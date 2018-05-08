It seems like Emma Stone and Justin Theroux can’t get enough of each other these days! The co-stars were even photographed leaving a Met Gala after-party together. Sooooo..what’s going on?

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux are fueling rumors that they’re Hollywood’s hottest new couple once again! The two attended the Met Gala separately on May 7, but they were photographed leaving an after-party in the same car together at the end of the night. However, the while thing seemed fairly platonic — after all, Shailene Woodley was also in the car with them. This comes amidst recent speculation that the actors could be more than friends after working on the Netflix series, Maniac, together.

Just last week, Emma and Justin were photographed grabbing sushi together in New York City, and although they didn’t look intimate in any of the photos, it was enough to get people talking. However, back in April, Justin posted a photo of them together on his Instagram story, and seemed to try and make a clear point that they’re nothing more than friends. “Bffffffs,” he wrote. “And yes. JUST bfffffs.” The actor and his wife, Jennifer Aniston, announced their separation in February, although their statement confirmed that they had actually split several months before.

Since the split, Justin has also been linked to photographer Petra Collins, who’s friends with Selena Gomez. Despite Selena’s close relationship with Jen, she was photographed hugging Justin while hanging out with him and Petra in New York over the weekend. Awkward!

Meanwhile, just one day before the Met Gala, Emma was photographed holding hands with an unidentified mystery man in New York. Her ex, Andrew Garfield, was also in attendance at the Met Ball, but the two have a very friendly relationship, so it’s likely things weren’t awkward if there was a run-in inside!