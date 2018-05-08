CMT Music Awards Nominations 2018 — Full List Of Nominees

Country princess Kelsea Ballerini was on hand to reveal the nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards on May 8. See who got nominations now!

The CMT Music Awards nominations were unveiled on NBC’s Today on May 8. Kelsea Ballerini helped announce the nominations for male, female and video of the year. The full list of nominations were then made available on CMT.com. The 2018 show will take place on June 6 in Nashville. That’s less than a month away! Kelsea also announced on the Today Show that Little Big Town will be hosting the event this year. So exciting!

Last year, so many of our favorite country singers won big. Keith Urban won Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” He also won Male Video of the Year. Country queen Carrie Underwood took home the award for Female Video of the Year. Little Big Town won Group Video of the Year for “Better Man.” Check out the full list of nominees below!

Male Video Of The Year:

Dustin Lynch — “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean — “You Make It Easy”

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Jon Pardi — “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan — “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce — “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood — “The Champion”

Lauren Alaina — “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris — “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert — “Tin Man”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Video of the Year

Justin Timberlake Ft. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something”

Bebe Rexha ft Florida Georgia Line — “Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young — “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris — “The Champion”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Jason Aldean — “You Make It Easy”

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs”

Luke Combs — “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich — “California”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line — “Smooth”

High Valley — “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill — “Speak To A Girl”

Group Video of the Year:

Lady Antebellum — “You Look Good”

Lanco — “Greatest Love Story”

Midland — “Make A Little”

Old Dominion — “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Little Big Town — “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Rascal Flatts — “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band — “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce — “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery — “Sway”

Devin Dawson — “All On Me”

Lanco — “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson — “Yours”

Walker Hayes — “You Broke Up With Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Bebe Rexha ft Florida Georgia Line — “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris — “The Champion”

Cole Swindell ft. Dierks Bentley — “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something

Kane Brown ft Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris — “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year:

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, Danielle Bradbery — “Stand Up For Something” (CMT Artists of the Year 2017)

Backstreet Boys & Florida Georgia Line — “Everybody” (CMT Crossroads)

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Derek Trucks — “Midnight Rider” (CMT Music Awards 2017)

Earth Wind & Fire & Lady Antebellum — “September” (CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Keith Urban — “I Won’t Back Down” (CMT Artists of the Year 2017)

Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood — “The Fighter” (CMT Music Awards 2017)