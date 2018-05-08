Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More Stars Who Rocked Racy Bondage Looks In Public

Yes, bondage-inspired outfits are a thing! Although Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid brought out their bondage looks for the 2018 Met Gala, these celebs and more have been stepping out in these sultry looks for years!

The “bondage” trend has been around for years, which is why many fashion lovers weren’t as shocked as others when Kim Kardashian, 37, brought back the sultry style at the 2018 Met Gala! The contour queen hung up one Versace number for another — a leather bondage mini — when she hit Up&Down for Rihanna‘s Met after party on May 7. Kim set bondage bar high when she stepped out in the skintight dress with the the most detailed cage top we’ve ever seen. — See her look and more bondage-inspired ensembles in our attached gallery!

Then, things heated up even more when Kim joined friend, Bella Hadid, 22, at the same party, who also opted to go with a bondage-inspired look for the post-Met festivities! Similar to Kim, Bella swapped out one sexy style for another for RiRi’s bash. First, Bella showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Chrome Hearts Official— a black chiffon skirt topped with a latex corset. She then turned up the sex appeal in head-to-toe leather — a bondage-style crop top and pants. She paired her outfit with silver chains and matching gloves, which gave us major bondage-inspired vibes.

Oh, and we can’t forget about the time Nicki Minaj sat courtside at the Lakers game in bondage-wear back in April 2018. Good times. As we told you, bondage styles have been around for years. Don’t believe us? — Miley Cyrus showed up to the amfAR Inspiration Gala in LA in thee sexiest bondage-inspired look we’ve ever seen, back in October 2014. And, there’s plenty more sultry looks to gasp over. Let’s not forget Taylor Swift‘s full-on dominatrix gear she suited up in for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in mid 2017. The singer even sported a leather choker with large metal ring attached to it. Talk about dedication!