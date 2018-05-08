Blake Lively Wore Drugstore Makeup To Super Luxe Met Gala — How To Copy Her Look In Real Life

The Met Gala red carpet combines millions of dollars in jewels with one-of-a-kind couture gowns, but Blake looked flawless thanks to drugstore makeup! Copy her exact look below!

Blake Lively, 30, looked breathtaking at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, in New York City. She was in a Versace gown with a long, dramatic train. Her hair was styled in an updo, with a gorgeous gold crown headpiece. Her longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used L’Oréal Paris products (all $17.99 and under!) and his own makeup line for her gorgeous look. “Blake’s look tonight was inspired by Italian religious paintings,” he said of her beauty. “We wanted to create a very structured look with strong bone contouring like the statues of Saints I’ve seen.”

“Kristofer started by prepping Blake’s skin with L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Moisturizer mixed with L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion to give Blake’s skin a gorgeous glow.

Next, to give her a flawlesws look, he used his own Kristofer Buckle Undercover concealer and then applied L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup in W-3 all over her face. Next, he used the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer on her cheeks and nose to contour.

For her sultry eyes, he used the coming-soon L’Oréal Paris Paradise Enchanted Eyeshadow Palette, which is launching in July. He used the peach and red brown shades and then dusted real 24k gold onto Blake’s lids for a show-stopping look. He used multiple coats of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara in Brown Black to amplify her lashes.

He used the launching-in-July L’Oréal Paris Paradise Enchanted Blush on the apples of her cheeks to create and flush and used his Kristofer Buckle Exposure Matte Warming Powder for extra glow. He applied the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Palette on her cheekbones for a stunning highlight.”

Finally, Kristofer used the “L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Varnished Rosewood mixed with a little dab of L’Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paints in Bewitching Bordeaux on Blake’s lips to give her a berry-stained pout.”