Zoe Kravitz Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With High Slit Dress & No Underwear At Met Gala

What a big little slit! Zoe Kravitz showed off a whole lotta leg at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, and can’t get over how amazing she looked in her black lace dress.

Zoe Kravitz, 29, rocked a Saint Laurent asymmetrical lace black dress with a very high slit at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. The event celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit, so the Big Little Lies actress picked the perfect dress for the big night. Especially because she chose to walk the carpet without any underwear — it was the perfect way to show off her “heavenly body”. Zoe’s dress didn’t have a train, but it didn’t need one. Her body was the showstopper of the night. And if we’re being honest, it makes us want to tell all sorts of lies! (Get it? If not, it was supposed to be a Big Little Lies joke. Eh, we tried.)

Anyway, Zoe’s look was one of our favorites of the night. It was simple, yet elegant. And super sexy, if we may say so. It’s like you could take a peak at her body without seeing too much. And look at those giant diamond earrings she wore. We’d love to get our hands on those! Wouldn’t you? Zoe also accessorized her look with a sequined bow in her hair, which was pulled back in a sleek low bun. Lastly, she wore black heels, which seemed to be the perfect way to finish the look. Take a look at Zoe’s full outfit below!

To see more angles of Zoe’s look, click through our photo gallery above. And make sure you take a look at what everyone else wore in our main photo gallery, here.