Zendaya Channels Joan Of Arc In Gorgeous Chainmail Gown At Met Gala

It wouldn’t be a red carpet with Zendaya! The ‘Greatest Showman’ star showed up and showed out at the Met Gala, wearing an armor dress that stole the spotlight in every way.

She’s the low-key queen of the red carpet, but there was nothing low-key about Zendaya’s look at the 2018 Met Gala. The 21-year-old-actress wasn’t going to miss the fashion extravaganza, and she rolled up to the May 7 event in a look that turned everyone’s head. While Zendaya is no stranger to the Met Gala, having rocked some jaw-dropping outfits in the past, this year’s look was a definite show-stealer.

Zendaya literally wore chain metal armor on the red carpet, and it was EVERYTHING. Not only was her gown completely ornate, it was also unique and incredibly flattering all in one. The best part? She was totally giving off major Joan of Arc vibes. Zendaya’s look cascaded down from her shoulders and into a long-sleeved style with a long train. Across both her chest as well as her hips was a layered structure that looks straight out of Medieval times. Stunning!

If there is a red carpet anywhere in the world, odds are – Zendaya will be there. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress has quickly become one of the youngest fashion icons today, and the Met Gala has been a place where she has stepped her game up. She first made her Met Ball debut in 2015, wearing a Fausto Puglisi gown that fully embodied that year’s theme, China: Through The Looking Glass. With a highly structured skirt that flowed back into a lengthy train, Zendaya outfitted her look with a sun-inspired tiara. For the most part, it was a fine look that was overshadowed by the more elaborate and outrageous looks (hello Sarah Jessica Parker’s headpiece.)

Zendaya was a stunner the following year. She arrived at the 2016 gala in a custom Michael Kors gown, and it looked as if she had been dipped in liquid gold. The off-the-shoulder dress was pure elegance, which was only amplified by her severe bob (courtesy of one of her favorite wigs.) She looked almost robotic or alien, which was perfect. The theme of the year was Manus X Machina; Fashion In The Age Of Technology.

When the 2017 Met Gala was in honor of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, Zendaya didn’t arrive in a semi-deconstructed, asymmetrical gown. Instead, she wore a gown that was more in the spirit of Kawakubo, 75, an tropical print covered in red-and-green macaws. She also wore her hair naturally, which only added to her glamorous beauty. Considering Zendaya was thrust into the spotlight thanks to her hair – and Giuliana Rancic’s offensive remarks – this was a huge statement, one full of love and pride for her beauty.