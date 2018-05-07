Zac Posen Reveals Influence For Met Gala Designs: From ‘Monastic Minimalism’ To ‘Decorative’

Zac Posen is always impressive with his luscious gowns and intricate designs. He spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively ahead of the Met Gala about his inspiration for this year.

Claire Danes literally lit up the red carpet wearing Zac Posen‘s one-of-a-kind Cinderella-esque ball gown to the 2016 Met Gala, and it was one of the most unforgettable fashion moments of all time. The following year, he didn’t disappoint with his BFF Katie Holmes wearing an off-the-shoulder teal mermaid gown, and Amy Schumer rocking a black gown embellished with roses. For the 2018 gala, Zac revealed to HollywoodLife.com exclusively that he was incredibly excited to take on the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” “I think with the theme, it’s very wide-ranging. It’s very interpretable,” Zac told HollywoodLife.com at FIT’s Future of Fashion Runway Show. “There’s so many techniques throughout the history of art that were supported through religion. You have such possibilities. You can go from monastic minimalism to decorative and transporting. So you really get the range.” Zac remained secretive about who he would be dressing for the evening, but did share on his Instagram Stories that it was someone he had never brought before!

Zac recently shared his fashion and design expertise with the students of the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC, who showed their designs in a spectacular runway show ahead of their graduation. “It’s a finale of an incredible moment in their lives, so I’m happy and excited to see their work, and I’m very proud of them,” Zac said. “I got the chance to meet with some of the students in the process, and they’re super talented. Fashion is a very competitive industry, so you have to bring your A game everyday. It’s thrilling.” Can you imagine showing your senior thesis to Zac Posen?! Whoa.

