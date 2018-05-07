Xenia Deli: Playboy Model From Justin Bieber’s ‘What Do You Mean?’ Video Expecting 1st Baby

Xenia Deli is pregnant! The 28-year-old model who’s known for appearing in Justin Bieber & Calvin Harris music videos is officially expecting baby #1 with her billionaire hubby, 65! See her cute baby bump here.

Xenia Deli, 28, has a bun in the oven! Taking to Instagram on May 3, the gorgeous Playboy model revealed she’s expecting her first child with 65-year-old husband Ossama Fathi Rabah Al-Sharif. In her adorable reveal, the beauty even showed off her sizable baby bump! Xenia gained major attention from appearing in Justin Bieber‘s “What Do You Mean?” music video and Calvin Harris‘ “Thinking About You” vid. Click here to see pics from Xenia and Ossama’s wedding.

In her announcement photo, Xenia can be seen cradling her belly while sporting a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit that reads “Lemonade.” Her hair is styled in two long braids and her brown locks are partially dyed hot pink. In the pic, she’s also looking down lovingly at her bump while making a kissy face. She simply captioned the image, “Blessed🤰🏽🐣❤️🤗.” How sweet is that?

Xenia and her billionaire husband, who’s 37 years her senior, tied the knot on the Greek island of Santorini back in June 2016. They celebrated with a clifftop ceremony costing over 1 million dollars! After the nuptials, the newlyweds enjoyed a few days on Santorini before jetting off to Switzerland, which is where her parents live.

While Xenia and Ossama have been open about their large age gap, that hasn’t stopped social media users from criticizing their relationship and marriage. Even on her pregnancy announcement, fans were commenting on how much older Ossama is than her. “Noo from that old man,” one person wrote next to the photo. Another said, “Girl your so gourgous; but with him?? U needed to find a man your age babygirl…”

Congrats again to Xenia and Ossama!