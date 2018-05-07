Met Gala: Everything To Know About Hollywood’s Biggest Night Of Fashion

The Met Gala is obviously fashion’s biggest night, filled with celebs and extravagant gowns, but what exactly is it?

The Met Gala celebrates it’s 70th year today, May 7, with a night filled with lavish fashion, art, and celebrities. The annual event is a fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City has turned into a cultural extravaganza, for which the world stops on the first Monday in May to tune into the one-of-a-kind pieces the best designers create for their choice of celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna are among the many high-profile entertainers who attend the yearly event. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of fashion’s biggest night!

1. Every year, the Met Gala is given an illusive theme that designers can take inspiration from when creating their looks.

Everything theme is extremely unique, and gives designers the ability to use their creativity and artistic imagination to create a one-of-a-kind look. This year’s theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of The Met explained further. “The Catholic imagination is rooted in and sustained by artistic practice, and fashion’s embrace of sacred images, objects, and customs continues the ever-evolving relationship between art and religion,” he said. “The Museum’s collection of Byzantine and western medieval art, in combination with the architecture and galleries that house these collections at The Met, provide the perfect context for these remarkable fashions.” The rest of the evening will include other allusions to religion, such as a possible performance of “Like A Prayer” by Madonna.

2. Celebrities are named honorary co-chairs of the gala every year, and assist in planning.

This year’s honorary co-chairs are Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace. Interestingly, the first person named to co-chair the event in 1995, was Donatella’s late brother, Gianni Versace. Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, has taken the lead as chair of the event every year since ’95, looking over the benefit committee and the guest list.

3. The Met Gala has a no photo, no media policy, and recently put a no selfie policy in place.

While the Met Gala has a huge red carpet for media to line up on and report on the best looks of the night, there is a strict no camera, no media policy inside the event. However, celebs such as Cara Delevingne, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have broken the no photo rule inside the Met Gala in recent years. Last year, selfie queen Kylie took the ultimate bathroom pic with a huge crew, including Paris Jackson, Kim K., and Lily Aldridge. We’ll see who adheres to the rules this year! However, if you want in on the fun, you can follow along on Vogue’s Instagram which will be streaming live.

4. Following the kick-off Met Gala event, the Costume Institute opens up an exhibit, inspired by the theme.

From May 10–October 8, 2018, the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit will be on view at the Met. “The exhibition features approximately 40 ecclesiastical masterworks from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican,” the Met Gala official website says. “Providing an interpretative context for fashion’s engagement with Catholicism are more than 150 ensembles, primarily womenswear, from the early 20th century to the present, on view in the Byzantine and medieval galleries, in part of the Robert Lehman Wing, and at The Met Cloisters alongside medieval art from The Met collection. The presentation situates these designs within the broader context of religious artistic production to analyze their connection to the historiography of material Christianity and their contribution to the construction of the Catholic imagination.”

5. Only 650 to 700 people are on the exclusive Met Gala guest list.

And if you weren’t invited, but wanted a ticket to attend, you have to be willing to buy one for $30,000!

Follow along on HollywoodLife.com this evening for all of the best Met Gala coverage, on your favorite stars!