Tristan Thompson’s Side Piece Lani Blair ‘Hurt’ He’s Back Together With Khloe Kardashian

Lani Blair, the woman Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated with, is feeling upset that he’s reportedly trying to work things out with Khloe Kardashian after he told her he would take care of her. Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Lani Blair, the woman who Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheated on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, with, is feeling very upset that he’s trying to work things out with his baby mama after he told her he would be there for her. “Lani Blair is upset with Tristan for getting back with Khloe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tristan always told her that she meant a lot to him and they had a deal that he would take care of her as long as she kept their encounters secret and she stayed out of the limelight, and Lani definitely held up her end of the bargain.”

Although Lani may have kept things quiet about her alleged hookups with Tristan, their tryst at a New York hotel made headlines just days before Khloe gave birth. Lani works as a bartender at a gentlemen’s club in NYC and was first seen canoodling with Tristan on Apr. 7. According to our source, her romance with Tristan may have been silent but it’s a common thing among her fellow bartenders. “Lani and her Startenders associates (group of former Starlet’s bartenders, including Bernice Burgos) always had a strict code that they don’t tell any of their business about their dealings with athletes and rappers,” the source continued. “Lani was part of a group of women who thrived off of anonymity, and that was one of the reasons Tristan was drawn to Lani and also what made his escapades with her so fun. It was the fact that he knew she’d be super low-key about what they were doing, and the fact that she was relatively unknown to the general public, it made everything easier. It wasn’t until he was followed and spotted in the club and the hotel that his entire jig was up.”

Despite the silence, Lani is surprised that Tristan appears to be staying close with Khloe. “Tristan and Lani had been seeing each other on and off for a long time without being outed,” the source explained. “So to see him spending time with Khloe was shocking to Lani because he doesn’t spend much time with Jordan (Craig), and the fact that Khloe would go support Tristan at his game only means that they’re working things out and there are deeper feelings among them.”

Although Tristan and Khloe have yet to comment on their relationship since the cheating incident went public, it seems they’re both putting their new daughter, True, first. It will definitely be interesting to see where things go from here.