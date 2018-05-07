Tokyo Toni Slams Blac Chyna & Claims She Hasn’t Seen Grandkids In 2 Years: I’m ‘Ashamed’ Of You

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni claims she hasn’t seen King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, in 2 years because Chyna has allegedly kept them away from her! She goes off on Chyna in a scathing video rant!

Blac Chyna‘s mother Tokyo Toni, went off on a multi-video rant on May 6, where she publicly slammed her daughter, 29, for allegedly keeping King Cairo, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 1, away from her. Tokyo also claimed Chyna won’t answer her calls, and she ultimately wants an apology. In her first video, Tokyo said, “Fame goes to people head, but God dammit, I just had to be one of the b–ches that catch the fade.” She went on to claim Chyna wouldn’t give her $30 money to eat, later adding, “Just like I birthed her on her birthday, I’m divorcing her on her birthday.” Chyna’s birthday is on May 11.

In a second video, Tokyo went on to claim Chyna has kept her grandkids from her. “Two years in a row, I’m going on my second year of not seeing my grands. Yes, they are her children, and I’m not the only person that deals with this s**t,” she said. “Hollywood is so demon filled it changes people.” Tokyo continued: “She raged war against me, her mother, the only b–ch breathing that will f–king die for her funky a-s. I took 424 million people, those are the Kardashian’s fans, on, but b–ch I’m still here, for you… The blogs come for my a-s because of you, they don’t know me. They know you. You need to call me and apologize on your f–king knees.”

“You f–ked up now they see we are apart you big dumb b–ch, I’ve never disrespected you now I have no respect for you. I mean literally none I’m disgusted with you as a mother… You are despicable as a child and I am very embarrassed and ashamed of you to be my f–king daughter that I raised.”

Also in the caption of her one of her posts, Tokyo ranted over her strained relationship with Chyna, going back many years. She brought up the difficult path she allegedly had to go down to make sure Chyna was raised properly.

Tokyo then posted a third video, where she apologized for her initial rant, and then warned Chyna about the people she surrounds herself with. “I greatly apologize for anybody that found my last post offensive, but I’ve cried my last tear, now I’m angry. My kid is gone and I’m going to accept that. My prayers, I’ve prayed… but a person still had their own will… I don’t know what her problem is, but you b–ches in California, get the f–k away from her. Oh, I can’t take you away from her, she’s a grown a-s b–ch. But, I can tell you this, if any f–king thing happened to her I’m going to jail for life… Get them away from you, Chyna.”

Her warning continued: “I walk alone but yet you put all these people in front of me. Your friends you hang [with] are pieces of s–t. They will send you to hell rob you and f–k your man and your woman,” Toni wrote in the caption of one video. “You could’ve given me a call [as] opposed to going online. What’s really going on? Who is really in your head? Who was really on the phone or standing there coaching you, from what it sounded like to me. You still have not called and apologize to me. I did nothing to you but love you raise you protect you and be your f–king foot stool b—h. You have these yes b—hes around you all… day they don’t give a f–k about you. It’s obvious dummy [sic].”

Tokyo later posted an update on her quest to get Chyna’s attention on May 7, where she revealed that Chyna still hasn’t called her after her initial rant. “I am now on Level 9!!!!!!!!!! Still no call! [Blac Chyna] I guess she doesn’t hear or see all that surrounds her! I didn’t get a response after FaceTiming!!! Well I’m done 3 days later after my first “ Out cry “ well it’s okay I gotta move on Angela Renee White!” Tokyo wrote in the caption of a screenshot on Instagram, which showed people begging Chyna to reconcile with Tokyo.

Tokyo’s rants came after she publicly slammed Chyna for not “taking care of her” back in March.