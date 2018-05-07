Tiffany Haddish desperately wanted to know if Michael B. Jordan asked about her on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet! Watch the hilarious moment when Tiffany is caught totally thirsting for the ‘Black Panther’ star!

Tiffany Haddish, 38, is making her crush on Michael B. Jordan, 31, known to the world! While the Girls Trip star was on the red carpet, she was told that so many celebs wanted to party with her. But she only wanted to know about one specific name. “Did Michael B. Jordan drop my name though?” Tiffany asked. When the reporter replied that she hadn’t talked to him, Tiffany responded, “Well, then I can’t talk to you. Who talked to Michael B. Jordan?” Finally, when asked if she wanted to be set up with the Creed star, Tiffany said, “Definitely trying to link up with that.” Well, it’s your move now Michael — the ball is in your court! Watch the ever-hilarious Tiffany reveal her crush on Michael in the clip below!

That’s right, not only was the 2018 Met Gala a night that had Tiffany flirting with Michael, it also was a star-studded evening that confirmed new romances. Not only did Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Shawn Mendes, 19, make it red carpet official, but Elon Musk, 46, showed he has officially moved on from his ex Amber Heard, 32, by walking the red carpet with his new girlfriend Grimes, 30. Who knows? Maybe Tiffany and Michael will also make it red carpet official one day…

One couple who surprisingly did not make an appearance were Jay-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36. Apparently, the rapper surprised his wife with a surprise vacation to make sure she was extra rested for her upcoming tour. Needless to say, the Beyhive was reeling over her absence. On the plus side, they did come up with some hilarious memes and tweets in response.

Tiffany Haddish on the #MetGala red carpet: "Did Michael B. Jordan drop my name?" pic.twitter.com/Vgvmer5Cpi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2018

Honestly, in a night full of memorable moments, this was probably the funniest part of the 2018 Met Gala. We’ll keep you posted as the night’s biggest celebrities party it up at the Met Gala’s after-parties.