‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 10 Battle To Advance In The Competition

‘The Voice’ Top 10 perform live in hopes of winning America’s votes! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates, and don’t forget to vote!

The Voice is officially down to Top 10 who will take the stage tonight in hopes of being saved by America’s votes! Tonight, each singer from Team Blake Shelton, Team Kelly Clarkson, Team Adam Levine and Team Alicia Keys will perform a song of their choice that’s close to their hearts. The show’s host, Carson Daly will announce when the polls open and close for each contestant throughout the show. As for voting? — Fans can vote ONLY on The Voice official App and on Twitter. Tonight’s performances will determine who will be saved during tomorrow’s results show. Kelly Clarkson will also take the stage tonight for a special performance! Let’s get started…

Team Blake: Kyla Jade — She kicked off the Top 10 live performances with an emotional rendition of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. Kyla took the stage in a sparkling red gown, with a slew of backup singers behind her, which she didn’t need. This had to be her best performance of the season and her coach even said she earned her ticket to next week’s Semi Finals.

Team Kelly: Kaleb Lee — He performed “Boondocks” by Little Big Town, because he was missing home and wanted to pay tribute to his native. His wife and mother even showed up, where they cheered him on in the audience.

Team Adam: Jackie Verna — This week Adam took his team to Conway, where is a special place for Maroon 5. She performed “Love Triangle” by RaeLynn.