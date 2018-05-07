Stars Getting Ready Gallery For The 2018 Met Gala: Katy Perry, Madonna, Cindy Crawford & More

Before celebs hit the red carpet for the year’s biggest and most prestigious fashion event, there’s the all-day glam and pampering that goes on behind the scenes! Check out Katy Perry and more stars getting ready for the Met Ball!

A lot goes into getting ready for what’s arguably fashion’s biggest, most prestigious and star-studded red carpet — the Met Gala! Stars spend hours upon hours in the makeup chair to perfect their looks. These particular looks will be splashed all over the place, as the Met Gala red carpet can actually make or break a star’s fashion credibility. Yes, it’s that serious! While supermodel, Cindy Crawford, 52, was on the massage table getting a pre-Met facial, Katy Perry, 33, was out in New York City soaking up some vitamin-D in a comfy tracksuit. See these moments and more in our attached gallery of celebs getting ready for the 2018 Met Gala!

Cindy Crawford opted for a pre-Met facial, using Meaningful Beauty products to undergo facial exercises to give her skin the best red carpet glow. Meanwhile, Madonna, 59, documented herself on Instagram getting two long braids put in her blonde locks. And, if you thought Met-prep was all about the cozy pampering, think again. Model Ashley Graham showed us the painful side of celeb beauty when it comes to getting ready for the Met when she actually documented getting her nose hairs “zapped”. Ashley can be heard screaming in a video she uploaded to Instagram, where a she’s undergoing a nose hair removal procedure by my a beauty professional. Ouch!

This year’s event will be hosted by Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Winter, 68, along with co-chairs Rihanna, 30, Amal Clooney, 40, and Donatello Versace, 63. Tonight, only in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, fashion’s most prominent people will join Hollywood’s A-list for a lavish night of celebrating fashion, art, good company and the moments that will add to the annual Gala’s iconic history.

Alaïa, Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, John Galliano, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Lauren, Balenciaga, Moschino, Christian Lacroix, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Rodarte, Valentino and of course Versace are among the designers who are set to be featured on tonight’s red carpet.

