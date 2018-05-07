Sarah Jessica Parker Is A Golden Goddess In D&G At The Met Gala

She’s a fashion icon for a reason, and she stunned again at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. See pics of her gorgeous outfit below!

Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, will always be a fashionista and a trendsetter, thanks to so many amazing style moments during her time in the series Sex and the City. But even now, almost 15 years after the show ended, she continues to inspire and amaze with her red carpet choices! For the Met Gala on May 7, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana “corset gown with a cathedral train, embroidered with gold baroque embellishments and sacred hearts.” Sarah Jessica told E! on the carpet, “I’m inspired by the themes. One can only do your best. Dolce & Gabbana are devoted, observant Catholics, so they have grown up with the church…they had a lot of beautiful sketches, so it was easy.”

SJP always brings the drama! In 2006, she wore a nude tulle gown with a plaid overlay by Alexander McQueen. In 2010, she was a golden goddess in a pleated Halston Heritage gown. She wore a beaded gown in 2011, also by McQueen. For the 2012 Met Ball, she wore a floral, long-sleeved Valentino. She really amped up the drama in 2013, when the theme was Punk: Chaos to Couture — she wore a gold and pink Giles Deacon gown with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots. The real head-turner, no pun intended, was a Philip Treacy mohawk head piece, which was gold with black feathers.

In 2015, she rocked another Philip Treacy headdress — this one was red flames — to match the China: Through The Looking Glass theme. We never thought she could wear something more dramatic than that — but here we are in 2018! See more red carpet looks from the Met Gala in the gallery attached!